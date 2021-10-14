Chesapeake man arrested after stabbing at Riverside Regional Medical Center leaves nurse seriously injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a stabbing at Riverside Regional Medical Center left a nurse seriously injured early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the hospital at 12:39 a.m. after receiving a call for an officer needing assistance. When they arrived, they found the 65-year-old nurse suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the nurse's injuries are serious, but he is currently in stable condition.

Chesapeake man Ricky Beachum, 40, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with malicious assault and battery on a health care provider.

There is currently no mugshot for Beachum.

This is a developing story.

