Chesapeake man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 capitol riot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting officers in Washington D.C. during the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release issued by the Department of Justice on Friday.

Jared Miller, 37, attended the rally in Washington D.C., walked into the Capitol, and joined the mob that broke through barriers and police lines, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said the mob that Miller was part of was hostile toward the Capital Police (USCP) and pushed officers to the base of the Inaugural Stage.

CCTV captured Miller breaching the police line of bike racks that Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the USCP set up in the West Plaza, according the Justice Department. Miller was seen pushing officers, they added.

Body cameras also captured Miller dragging bike racks away from the barricade, driving the barricades back into police lines, throwing a water bottle at MPD officers and striking multiple MPD and USCP officers.

Miller remained on restricted grounds and made his way to the Lower West Terrace after the West Plaza police line was broken at 1:36 p.m..

Miller is charged with with felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He is also charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; obstructing or impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

The Justice Department said that in the 31 months since the riot, more than 1,106 people have been arrested for crimes related Capitol incident. More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.