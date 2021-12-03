Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake man charged with second-degree murder in homicide at Norfolk restaurant and lounge

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police Department
Joseph L. Cross Jr.
Joseph L. Cross Jr. .png
Posted at 5:10 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 17:10:03-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a Norfolk restaurant and lounge last month that left another man dead.

Just after 9 p.m. on November 17, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the EZ Inn Restaurant and Lounge at 2727 Azalea Garden Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found 41-year-old Jessie L. Taylor of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged 34-year-old Joseph L. Cross Jr. of Chesapeake, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Cross is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign