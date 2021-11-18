Watch
Man killed in shooting at Norfolk restaurant and lounge

Posted at 11:39 PM, Nov 17, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Azalea Garden Rd. that left a man dead Wednesday night.

The call came in just after 9 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

According to a Google Maps search of the address, the shooting looks to have happened at the EZ Inn Restaurant and Lounge.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

