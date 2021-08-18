Chesapeake man faces capital murder charge after man fires shots in barricade incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake man faces several charges including capital murder after police attempted to serve a warrant to the man and he fired shots.

On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., the Chesapeake Police SWAT team attempted to serve a high-risk arrest warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Woodland Drive for 57-year-old Gregory Culpepper.

Culpepper was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats over the phone. There was also a search warrant for the residence that Culpepper was occupying.

Officials say as they approached the house, Culpepper barricaded himself in the house. They say at one point Culpepper fired a gun at the armored vehicle striking it in the driver’s side windshield. The windshield was damaged but the bullet did not penetrate into the cabin.

Culpepper eventually surrendered. Police say there were no injuries.

Culpepper will be criminally charged with one count of attempted capital murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of felony vandalism.

The incident is currently under investigation.

