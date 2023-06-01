Chesapeake man facing involuntary manslaughter charges in April crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges following a deadly crash in April.

On April 19, around 8:30 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 250 block of Mill Creek Parkway in reference to a single motor vehicle crash.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they located a Ford Mustang with significant damage that had crashed into a power pole.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Justin Deshawn Turner of Chesapeake, was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charged with driving under the influence and refusal of a blood/breath test.

The passenger of the vehicle, 32-year-old Devin Francis of Elberon, Virginia, was also transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash, police explained.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Following their investigation, Turner was also charged with involuntary manslaughter on May 26.

The incident remains under investigation.

