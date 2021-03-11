Portsmouth man identified, arrested after leading police on a short chase in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Gary Lee Culpepper of Portsmouth, 37, led police from Gilmerton Rd. to Canal Dr. early Wednesday evening.

He is in police custody and is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges including : 2 counts of Possession of Schedule I/Schedule II narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Eluding Police, Possession of Burglarious Tools, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property with the Intent to Sell, Destruction of Property, Identity Theft, Falsely Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Fictitious Display of Tags, and Driving Under Suspension.

Wednesday, March 10, officers pulled over a Toyota SUV bearing fictitious license plates

around 7:24 p.m.

The driver initially stopped, however as Police made contact and began their investigation, he sped off.

The driver fled until he crashed and overturned his vehicle. Culpepper was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active.

Mr. Culpepper was also served with two outstanding warrants out of Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.