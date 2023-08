CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Anthony Ferebee is missing from Chesapeake.

The 45-year-old has not been seen or heard from since May 6, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. He was last seen on the 800 block of N. George Washington Highway.

Police said Ferebee is about 5'7", 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the police.