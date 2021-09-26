Chesapeake man sentenced to 15 years in prison for interstate methamphetamine conspiracy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, the Department of Justice said.

According to court documents, on May 20, 2020, an Arizona State Trooper stopped 45-year-old Jeremy Wayne Johnson and his passenger on Interstate 17 near Mayer, Arizona, because Johnson was speeding and texting on his phone while driving.

During the stop, Johnson provided a false name and claimed he had lost his driver’s license.

Court documents say that when he was stopped, Johnson was a loaded Ruger pistol and methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

Johnson admitted during a Mirandized interview that he and his passenger drove from Virginia Beach to Phoenix, Arizona to purchase methamphetamine. The day before they planned to return to Virginia, Johnson purchased two pounds of methamphetamine from a drug dealer at a hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to court documents, Johnson and his passenger were transporting the narcotics to Virginia Beach for resale when they were stopped.