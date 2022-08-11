Chesapeake man sentenced to 17.5 years for child exploitation

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was sentenced Wednesday for child exploitation.

According to court documents, in November 2020, 20-year-old Anthony Kandalepas, drove to Florida to pick up a 14-year-old girl and bring her to Chesapeake.

The girl was the subject of a Marchman Order in Florida for drug and alcohol abuse. They stayed with the defendant's grandparents in their attic.

While there, court docs say the defendant and the 14-year-old had sex and the defendant recorded it. He then assisted the girl in selling the images online using various social media platforms.

They drove to upstate New York, where the Otswego County Sheriff’s Office found Kandalepas and the girl, documents say. Homeland Security Investigation’s (HSI) Albany and Norfolk Offices then joined the investigation.

On Wednesday a judge sentenced him to 17.5 years in prison for transportation of child pornography.