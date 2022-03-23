Watch
Chesapeake mayor to hold 2022 State of the City address Thursday

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West
Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 23, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Mayor Rick West will hold his annual State of the City address Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hampton Roads Chamber, West will highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and opportunities and provide a glimpse into the city's future.

The 2022 State of the City address will take place at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 12 p.m.

News 3 will stream the address live on Facebook and here in this story.

