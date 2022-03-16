Virginia Beach mayor to hold 2022 State of the City address Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer will give his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hampton Roads Chamber, Mayor Dyer is expected to highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and provide a glimpse into the city's future.

The 2022 State of the City will be held from 12-2 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

News 3 will stream Dyer's address live on Facebook and in this story.

Related: Virginia Beach Mayor delivers 2021 State of the City address virtually