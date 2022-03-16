Watch
VB Mayor Dyer announces new 3-day action sports festival coming to city in June 2023; Festival to include skateboarding, rock climbing & more

Angela Bohon
Mayor Bobby Dyer and City Manager Patrick Duhaney
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:57:37-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - During his 2022 State of the City Address, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced that a new sports event will come to the city beginning in 2023.

Jackalope, a three-day action sports festival featuring skateboarding, base jumping, rock climbing and more, will make its United States debut in Virginia Beach during a three-day event. It was previously held in Canada, with more than 22,000 people coming from far and wide to take place in action sports.

The festival will be held from June 3 to June 5, 2023.

The festival announcement comes not long after the city announced in late 2021 that the 'Something in the Water' festival would not return to Virginia Beach in 2022.

In a letter to Duhaney, Pharrell Williams, the festival's creator and a Virginia Beach native, stated that the city has been run by "toxic energy" for far too long.

The 2023 Jackalope Festival is still under development.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

