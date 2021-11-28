Watch
Chesapeake officer's vehicle hit by suspected drunk driver in Norfolk

Police Lights
Posted at 9:09 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 21:09:53-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A Chesapeake Police officer's vehicle was hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence Saturday.

An officer was conducting a traffic stop that was inside the city of Norfolk near the intersection of Campostella Rd and E. Indian River Rd.

While the officer was conducting the stop, his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. According to police, the driver that rear-ended the police vehicle is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Norfolk Police responded to the crash and the DUI investigation. Police say the involved vehicles were damaged, but it was not major.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening.

