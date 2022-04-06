Chesapeake Police Chief Kelvin Wright to retire from force in August after 40-year career

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - After a 40-year career with the Chesapeake Police Department, Police Chief Kelvin L. Wright will retire at the beginning of August.

Wright's last day will be August 1, according to a release from City Manager Christopher Price.

Wright served as Chesapeake's police chief for 14 years.

"While my journey with Kelvin has been relatively brief, to say we’ve been through a lot together is an understatement! I’ve learned so much from him, have benefitted greatly from his leadership, and I am truly honored to have served with him," Price said in a statement.

Wright's retirement was announced and shared with city staff last week.