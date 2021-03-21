Chesapeake Police investigate after 18-year-old driver dies in crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officials say at 1:23 am., police responded to the 700 block of Shell Road for a report of a serious crash.

When officers arrived they learned that a white sedan had driven off the side of the road and came to rest against a telephone pole.

The driver, 18-year-old Trinity Reynolds, was ejected from the vehicle. according to police, life saving efforts were unsuccessful Reynolds was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

