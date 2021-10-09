Chesapeake Police investigate after man fatally shot while in vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a homicide.

On Saturday around 2:43 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Brookland Drive for a report of gunshots heard and an injured person in a vehicle.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man who was shot dead while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Detectives are currently on the scene.

Police describe the suspect as an unknown Black man last seen fleeing the area on foot.

