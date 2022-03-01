Chesapeake Police investigate after man hurt in shooting on Bethel Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Bethel Road after a call about an injured person.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

Police said there is no suspect description available at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

