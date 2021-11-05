Watch
Chesapeake Police investigate armed robbery near school

Posted at 1:06 PM, Nov 05, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va - Chesapeake Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery alarm at a business in the 1200 block of N. Battlefield Blvd.

Preliminary investigations revealed that three black men entered the business, with face coverings, all displaying handguns.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of money and fled the business on foot.

Authorities established a perimeter in attempt to locate suspects, but they were not located.

B. M. Williams Primary school was placed on lockdown due to its close proximity to the crime scene.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Authorities are asking that Anyone with information about this incident call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

