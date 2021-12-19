Chesapeake Police investigate double shooting that sends 2 men to hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:19 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 2600 block of Golden Leaf Drive in reference to shots fired call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gun shot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

