Chesapeake police investigate early morning shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police responded to a report of a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Plow Lane around 1:53 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital. No other information is available about the extent to the seriousness of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any individuals who may have information about this crime can call the Crime Line at 1-888-lock-u-up, or go online at P3TIPS.COM, or on your mobile device in the APP store P3TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

