Chesapeake Police investigate fatal crash after driver strikes tree, car catches fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on S. George Washington Highway.

On Thursday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 1:20 p.m. at the 700 block of S. George Washington Highway.

When they arrived on the scene they learned that a white sedan was traveling northbound when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The car then caught fire but was extinguished by the Chesapeake Fire Department.

According to police, there was only the driver in the vehicle, who died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.