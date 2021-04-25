Chesapeake Police investigate fatal crash after man struck by vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to the 2400 block of Gum Road at 8:05 p.m., for a report that a man was hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a man was struck by a vehicle in the middle of the road. The man was killed from his injuries.

The vehicle stopped just down the road and the driver returned to the scene, police say.

The incident is currently under investigation.

