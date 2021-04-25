Watch
Chesapeake Police investigate fatal crash after man struck by vehicle

Chesapeake Police
Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 24, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to the 2400 block of Gum Road at 8:05 p.m., for a report that a man was hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a man was struck by a vehicle in the middle of the road. The man was killed from his injuries.

The vehicle stopped just down the road and the driver returned to the scene, police say.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ , Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

