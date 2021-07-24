Chesapeake Police investigate fatal crash on Ballahack Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

At 2:38 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Ballahack Road for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

When police arrived on the scene they found that two vehicles had been involved in the crash. The Dodge sedan was found in the ditch flipped over.

The driver of a white Dodge sedan needed immediate care and life-saving measures were performed on the driver, but he died from his injuries.

The occupants of a black Honda SUV, a female driver and two children, were taken to a local hospital out of precaution.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed on Ballahack Road and lost control entering the opposite lane striking the Honda SUV.

Ballahack Road is closed in both directions while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller's tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.