Chesapeake Police investigate fatal shooting on Berkley Avenue

Lauren Hope
Posted at 6:27 PM, Mar 27, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday afternoon on Berkley Avenue.

At 3:56 p.m., Norfolk Police were flagged down about a man lying in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Berkley Avenue.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds and life-saving measures were started. At the same time, Chesapeake Police received multiple calls about shots fired and a man down in the same area.

When Chesapeake Police units arrived on the scene they took over life-saving measures until medics could arrive.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The homicide is currently under investigation.  

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000. 

