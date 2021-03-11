Chesapeake Police investigating homicide in Western Branch

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the Western Branch section of the city Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 3200 block of Dunworken Drive at around 5:32 p.m. for reports of an injured person and shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived on scene to find the victim, identified as 23-year-old Kirk Anthony Bowles Jr., lying in the road and suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Bowles died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle; however, police did not release any information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), leave a tip online at P3Tips.com or on their P3Tips app on their phone.

