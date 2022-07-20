Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake Police investigating after woman killed in crash involving tractor trailer

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 11:11:11-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer early Wednesday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Route 58 and Snowden Street at around 6:54 a.m. for a serious motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a tractor trailer was crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 58 from Snowden Street when a sedan traveling eastbound crashed into the side of the trailer.

The sedan's driver was killed in the crash. There's no word on whether the driver of the tractor trailer suffered injuries.

If you or someone you know has information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo