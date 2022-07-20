CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer early Wednesday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Route 58 and Snowden Street at around 6:54 a.m. for a serious motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a tractor trailer was crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 58 from Snowden Street when a sedan traveling eastbound crashed into the side of the trailer.

The sedan's driver was killed in the crash. There's no word on whether the driver of the tractor trailer suffered injuries.

If you or someone you know has information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.