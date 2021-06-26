Chesapeake Police investigating whether driver was intoxicated after chase, crash on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating whether a driver who led them on a chase that ended in a crash on I-64 Friday night was intoxicated.

Officials tell News 3 they got a call about a possible intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of Battlefield Boulevard. After arriving on scene, a short chase down Battlefield ensued.

The chase ended with the driver crashing into a ramp on I-64 at Battlefield heading toward Virginia Beach.

Police then took the driver into custody.

There is no further information.

