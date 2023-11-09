Chesapeake police looking for 17-year-old missing since Oct. 28

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Laura Stevens has been missing since Oct. 28, according to the CPD. She was last seen getting into a white SUV near her home in the West Branch area of the city.

Police say that Laura is 5'2" and about 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Ghost Buster shirt and black jeans, according to the CPD.

Anyone with information about Laura's whereabouts should call the the CPD at (757)382-6161 or submit a tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, P3TIPS.COM or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Police say that callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court, and if a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.