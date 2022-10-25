Watch Now
Chesapeake Police looking for suspects after pursuit leads to crash

Posted at 4:11 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 16:11:14-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake said they're looking for suspects after a pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday.

Just before 1:25 p.m., police said they attempted to stop a stolen car in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Debaun Loop. The car took off, heading north on Military Highway then began heading east on Greenbrier Parkway.

The suspect car eventually crashed into a pickup truck near Woodlake Drive, police said.

Police said the suspects took off on foot near a hotel. Authorities did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

