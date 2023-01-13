Chesapeake police officer suspended, accused of forging public record: Chief

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer is being accused of forgery.

Skysha Nettles has been arrested and charged for forging a public record, Chief Leo Kosinski said in a press release on Friday.

"The case was investigated by the Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, where detectives found probable cause to charge Ms. Nettles with the criminal offense," the release stated.

Nettles was suspended on Jan. 11, according to the police department. She began her employment in April 2022. She has been suspended without pay.

Police did not go into details about the records involved. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

