Chesapeake Police officer faces "several counts" of possessing child pornography

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said one of its officers is facing "several counts" of possessing child pornography.

Earlier this year, the police department got a complaint that Timothy Newton had "engaged in criminal activity," according to a press release. The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Section, where detectives found probable cause to charge Mr. Newton with several criminal offenses."

Newton was arrested on Nov. 15 and suspended from the police department, the release said.

The police department said Newton has been on the force since Feb. 2007.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.