Chesapeake Police pursuit ends in serious crash at Norfolk intersection

Posted at 5:45 PM, Feb 21, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - A Chesapeake police pursuit ended in a serious crash at an intersection in Norfolk.

According to police, the pursuit began in Chesapeake and ended in a crash at the intersection of Princess Anne and Tidewater Drive. Police have not confirmed how many people are injured or how many vehicles were involved.

News 3 is currently on the scene of the crash working to learn more details. Our photographer says he saw a person being pulled from a vehicle and being put into an ambulance.

This is a developing story.

