Chesapeake Police search for missing 25-year-old endangered woman with mental health illnesses

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old missing woman that has mental health illnesses.

25-year-old Alexis Hicks was reported missing to Chesapeake Police by her mother on Sunday. She was last seen on Friday, August 12, around 8:30 a.m., leaving her home in the 2000 block of Centerville Turnpike.

Police describe Hicks as a Black woman that is approximately 5’04”-5’05” and 220 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and sweatpants, and she was carrying a black and white bag.

Alexis is diagnosed with several mental health illnesses and police say she has not taken her medication. Due to her mental health illness, she is believed to be endangered and unable to care for herself.

If anyone knows the location of Alexis Hicks, they are asked to call Chesapeake Police.

