Chesapeake Police search for missing 74-year-old man in need of medication

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police need the public's help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

Detectives say 74-year-old Rogelio Sahagun Delarosa was last seen leaving his house in the 2500 block of Old Greenbrier Road around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday. They say he was riding his silver bicycle and never returned home.

Delarosa was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark pants, and brown sneakers. He is described as a 5'4'' Asian man with salt and pepper short dark hair and eyes. He is also missing all of his teeth.

He told his wife he was heading to his friend's house in the Azalea Gardens section of Norfolk, but police say he never made it there. Delarosa does not speak English and he is diabetic which requires daily medication.

According to Delarosa's daughter, he may be in the early stages of dementia. His family has been searching the area all day and night.

He was seen around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on Interstate 264 at the Newtown Road exit.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.