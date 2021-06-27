Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake Police search for missing 9-year-old girl last seen riding scooter in Kempsville Rd, Greenbrier Pkwy area

items.[0].image.alt
Chesapeake Police
Kaitlyn Howard.png
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 16:50:56-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old girl.

Kaitlynn Howard was last seen in the area of Kempsville Road and Greenbrier Parkway around 12:00 p.m., Sunday.

Police describe Kaitlynn as 4’ 5” weighing 55 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue shorts, and mint green Crocs. She was also carrying a Mickey Mouse blanket and was riding a silver Razor scooter with blue wheels.

If you see Kaitlynn or have information on her whereabouts contact the Chesapeake Police Department’s 911 phone number.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections