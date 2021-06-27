Chesapeake Police search for missing 9-year-old girl last seen riding scooter in Kempsville Rd, Greenbrier Pkwy area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old girl.

Kaitlynn Howard was last seen in the area of Kempsville Road and Greenbrier Parkway around 12:00 p.m., Sunday.

Police describe Kaitlynn as 4’ 5” weighing 55 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue shorts, and mint green Crocs. She was also carrying a Mickey Mouse blanket and was riding a silver Razor scooter with blue wheels.

If you see Kaitlynn or have information on her whereabouts contact the Chesapeake Police Department’s 911 phone number.

