Chesapeake Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after man stabbed multiple times outside home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times in front of his home Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Cherrytree Lane at around 5:33 a.m. for a report of an injured person. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who told them he was stabbed in front of his home while he was leaving for work.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police said 20-year-old Jaden Campbell is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding in connection to this stabbing. Campbell is possibly driving a white 2012 Toyota Yaris with Virginia plates VXD 3183; he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The identity of the victim and the relationship between Campbell and victim is not being released at this time.

If you or someone you know has information on Campbell or has seen him or his vehicle, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.