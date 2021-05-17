Watch
Chesapeake Police searching for missing man who suffers from dementia, may be lost

Chesapeake Police Department
James Phelps
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 17, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a missing man who suffers from early-onset dementia and may be lost.

James Phelps, 85, was reported missing Monday after last being seen leaving his home in the South Norfolk section of the city Sunday afternoon at about 12:30 p.m. Phelps was driving a 2017 beige Hyundai Elantra with Virginia plates reading UZE-3034.

Police said Phelps likes to frequent the area of Campostella Road and Border Road in the Foundation Park neighborhood, as well as the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

If you or someone you know has any information on where Phelps is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

