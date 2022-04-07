Chesapeake Police searching for missing senior with dementia last seen Wednesday afternoon

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered Chesapeake man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon.

Walter Agee, 83, was seen driving away from his home on Tree Duck Court in a gold 2002 Nissan Quest van with Virginia tags UBN-7733, and was believed to be headed towards the area of N. Battlefield Boulevard. His van has a black scratch on the passenger side door.

Agee suffers from dementia and other medical conditions. He requires medication, which he does not have with him.

Police said Agee is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you or someone you know has information on where Agee could be, call Det. S. Weir with the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6510 or Chesapeake Dispatch at (757) 382-6161.