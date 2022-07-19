CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a missing person last seen Monday in the Deep Creek section of the city.

According to police, Jordan Bowen was last seen at around 6 p.m. Monday. Bowen is a white female standing approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing between 110 and 120 pounds.

Police said Bowen has blonde hair, facial piercings and a chest tattoo. She is not currently in possession of her cell phone or her vehicle, which is out of character for her.

She is known to frequent Ocean View, Chic's Beach, Old Pungo Ferry Road near the docks, Birchwood Playground in Virginia Beach and Hayman Boulevard in Nags Head, North Carolina.

If you or someone you know has information on where Bowen could be, call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.