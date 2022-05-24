Chesapeake Police searching for suspect who opened fire on officers after being asked to stop checking car doors

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are looking for the person who fired shots at officers after being asked to stop checking car doors in the 3400 block of Maori Drive Monday night.

Around 9:51 p.m., police got calls about a suspicious male suspect in the area of Dunedin Park who was checking car doors.

When police arrived at the scene on Maori Drive and told the person to stop, the suspect open fired on officers.

The department confirmed that officers did not return fire.

At the time of publication, this scene is still active. People are asked to avoid Dunedin Park and the surrounding area as police are trying to find the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

