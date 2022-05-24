Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake Police searching for suspect who opened fire on officers after being asked to stop checking car doors

CH 3400 Maori Drive shots fired at officer (May 23)
News 3
CH 3400 Maori Drive shots fired at officer (May 23)
CH 3400 Maori Drive shots fired at officer (May 23)
Posted at 11:26 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 23:46:55-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are looking for the person who fired shots at officers after being asked to stop checking car doors in the 3400 block of Maori Drive Monday night.

Around 9:51 p.m., police got calls about a suspicious male suspect in the area of Dunedin Park who was checking car doors.

When police arrived at the scene on Maori Drive and told the person to stop, the suspect open fired on officers.

The department confirmed that officers did not return fire.

At the time of publication, this scene is still active. People are asked to avoid Dunedin Park and the surrounding area as police are trying to find the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home