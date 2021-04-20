Chesapeake Police trying to identify suspect who bought gift cards with stolen money

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake are trying to identify the person who bought more than $400 worth of gift cards using someone else's account.

It happened on March 25 at a store in the Greenbrier area.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect they're looking for.

The man pictured is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt that reads "Polo" on the front.

If you know who he is, you can anonymously report your tip through Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or using the P3 app or website.

You can reference case number 21-33754.

If you can help police in this case, your tip could get you a cash reward.