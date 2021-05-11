Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake Police trying to identify suspects wanted in connection to stolen credit card

items.[0].image.alt
Chesapeake Police
chesapeake suspect 2b.jpg
chesapeake suspect 2a.jpg
chesapeake suspect 1.jpg
chesapeake truck.jpg
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 16:47:04-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need help from the community to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a stolen credit card.

According to police, the suspects pictured were seen on camera using the victim's credit card at multiple stores in the Deep Creek area.

This happened on April 9. Police say the suspects were seen driving a gray Dodge Ram with out of state tags.

If you know who they are, submit a tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 app or website.

You can reference case number 21-39165.

Tips to Crime Line remain anonymous and you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need