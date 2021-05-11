Chesapeake Police trying to identify suspects wanted in connection to stolen credit card

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need help from the community to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a stolen credit card.

According to police, the suspects pictured were seen on camera using the victim's credit card at multiple stores in the Deep Creek area.

This happened on April 9. Police say the suspects were seen driving a gray Dodge Ram with out of state tags.

If you know who they are, submit a tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 app or website.

You can reference case number 21-39165.

Tips to Crime Line remain anonymous and you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.