Chesapeake Police warn of fraudulent calls appearing to come from non-emergency police line

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department issued a warning that some residents have been receiving fraudulent phone calls from what appears to be the department's non-emergency line.

The non-emergency number is (757) 382-6161.

According to police, the calls have a recording that says the recipient has a warrant or subpoena for court. The callback number provided to the recipient for follow-up is (757) 389-8696.

"The Chesapeake Police Department does not contact citizens for these purposes that would direct them to another phone number or website link," the department said in a statement. "The Chesapeake Police Department does not solicit citizens for monetary purposes to avoid arrest or detention."

For more information about reporting fraudulent calls or what to do if you are a victim of a fraudulent call, click here.