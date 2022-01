CHESAPEAKE, Va. - New hours are in place for the Chesapeake Public Library.

Central, Greenbrier and Russell Memorial Libraries will no longer be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They will close a little earlier on Friday and Saturday and will have limited afternoon hours on Sunday.

The library system says the new hours will help the branch make a bigger impact in the Chesapeake community.

For a full list of changes at all seven libraries, click here.