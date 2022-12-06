Chesapeake Public Schools employee fired, accused of 'inappropriate communications' with student

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake Public Schools employee is out of a job after an investigation into his conduct with a student.

Tyler Ashnault was put on administrative leave on November 21 while Child Protective Services and the district investigated alleged inappropriate communications with a student.

Chesapeake Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) takes allegations of any kind very seriously, and as such, Mr. Ashnault was placed on administrative leave starting on November 21, 2022, pending a Child Protective Services investigation and Human Resources investigation regarding inappropriate communications with a student. On December 2, 2022, Mr. Ashnault’s contract was terminated.

Our practice is that we do not comment further on such situations because the matter involves personnel and a student. The safety of our students is our top priority, and Chesapeake Public Schools expects all employees to act with the utmost professionalism to provide a positive learning environment for all students.

Sincerely,

Chris Vail

There are no further details to release at this time.