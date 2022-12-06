After School Satan Club application withdrawn, Chesapeake superintendent says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A facility use application for the After School Satan Club to hold meetings at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake has been withdrawn, according to administrators with the school district.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton released a statement, saying that approval for the building to be used by the club has been canceled because the citizen who filed the request withdrew it.

The national campaign director for the After School Satan Club said this is an administrative change and a different person is planning to file a similar application.

SEE MORE: Prayer group gathers outside of B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club

Dr. Cotton said the item will stay on the agenda for the school board's next meeting on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

News 3 previously reported on the club, which is organized by the Satanic Temple & Reason Alliance. Chesapeake Public Schools said in a statement that while it is not a school district-approved club, they “cannot discriminate based on beliefs among groups wishing to rent [their] facilities.”

RELATED: Law professor: Chesapeake schools "don't have a choice" when it comes to allowing "Satan Club"

Previously, the club had planned on having its first meeting on Dec. 15.