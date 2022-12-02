Officials address after hours “Satan Club” at Chesapeake primary school

Chesapeake Public Schools have sent a letter to the community regarding a "satan club" being held after hours at a local primary school.

The following information was sent to the B. M. Williams school community Thursday afternoon. The letter addresses an afterschool program, “After School Satan Club” (ASSC), that was approved to use the school's building under the school's policy.

Officials say students may attend outside programs if they are with a parent/guardian.

The superintendent states that over the years, different religious groups have requested and been allowed to rent the building after hours. By law, CPS was they cannot discriminate based on beliefs among groups wishing to rent.

"It is important to note that CPS does not endorse any of the activities or content of groups that host events on school district property outside the instructional day. It is also important to note that the ASSC is not a School District-approved club, and no District employee is acting as a club sponsor," the letter reads.

The School Board does not approve building use forms and has not voted in this case, according to the letter.

This has now been added to the agenda for the next regular meeting of the School Board on December 12, 2022, for further discussion. For more information on how to sign up to speak, visit their website.

The full letter can be read below: