Officials address after hours “Satan Club” at Chesapeake primary school

Chesapeake Public Schools have sent a letter to the community regarding a "satan club" being held after hours at a local primary school.
The following information was sent to the B. M. Williams school community Thursday afternoon. The letter addresses an afterschool program, “After School Satan Club” (ASSC), that was approved to use the school's building under the school's policy.
Officials say students may attend outside programs if they are with a parent/guardian.
The superintendent states that over the years, different religious groups have requested and been allowed to rent the building after hours. By law, CPS was they cannot discriminate based on beliefs among groups wishing to rent.
"It is important to note that CPS does not endorse any of the activities or content of groups that host events on school district property outside the instructional day. It is also important to note that the ASSC is not a School District-approved club, and no District employee is acting as a club sponsor," the letter reads.
The School Board does not approve building use forms and has not voted in this case, according to the letter.
This has now been added to the agenda for the next regular meeting of the School Board on December 12, 2022, for further discussion. For more information on how to sign up to speak, visit their website.
The full letter can be read below:
In an effort to maintain transparent practices, I would like to share the following information that was sent to the B. M. Williams school community yesterday.
Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) is committed to open communication and transparency with our families. For that reason, you are receiving this message to ensure you have accurate information.
The School District has long held policies and procedures in place which allow varied community groups to use our publicly funded facilities outside of the school day. This is common practice among school districts around the state and nation. Over the years, different religious groups have requested and been allowed to rent our facilities after hours. By law, CPS cannot discriminate based on beliefs among groups wishing to rent our facilities.
Consistent with the law as detailed above and the criteria set out in the CPS Board policy regarding community use of facilities, the School District has approved a building use request from an organization known as the “After School Satan Club” (ASSC) to host gatherings after school hours at B.M. Williams Primary School.
Students must have parental permission to attend any after school event hosted by any outside organization.
It is important to note that CPS does not endorse any of the activities or content of groups that host events on school district property outside the instructional day. It is also important to note that the ASSC is not a School District-approved club, and no District employee is acting as a club sponsor.
The School Board does not approve building use forms and has not voted in this case.
Please note, we have added this item to the agenda for the next regular meeting of the School Board on December 12, 2022, for further discussion.
Citizens are welcome to attend and may address the Board during the Hearing of Citizens portion of the meeting. For more information on how to sign up to speak, visit our website.
We remain committed to working to minimize any distractions this news may create, while ensuring our focus is always on providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students. Thank you for your understanding and support.