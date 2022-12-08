Watch Now
Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a high-level prisoner exchange

Rod Aydelotte/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baylor's Brittany Griner answers a question during an NCAA college basketball press conference, Wednesday, March 31, 2010 in Waco Texas. Baylor faces Connecticut in a national semifinal basketball game at the Women's Final Four on Sunday, April 4, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)
Posted at 8:14 AM, Dec 08, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The swap was confirmed by U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations who weren't authorized to publicly discuss the deal before a White House announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. It comes at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine and it achieves a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it also comes with a heavy price and leaves behind an American who's been jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who's been imprisoned for months on drug charges.

