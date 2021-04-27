Chesapeake Public Schools raises number of guests each can graduate can invite

NORFOLK, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools has announced that it will increase the number of guests each graduate can invite to their ceremony.

Last week, the school district announced they will hold graduation ceremonies for each of its seven high schools at the S.B. Ballard Stadium on the Old Dominion University campus.

As of Tuesday, each Chesapeake Public School high school graduate can now have six guests at their graduation ceremony, instead of three. School officials say the stadium has agreed to allow 6 guests per graduate.

The graduations will be held rain or shine; however, if there is severe weather with lightning, a rain date is available.

Chesapeake Public Schools released the following dates:

Western Branch - Wednesday, June 16 at 9 a.m.

Deep Creek -Wednesday, June 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Oscar Smith - Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m.

Hickory - Thursday, June 17 at 9 a.m.

Grassfield - Thursday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Indian River - Thursday, June 17, at 6 p.m.

Great Bridge - Friday, June 18 at 9 a.m.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed.

